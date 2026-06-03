AP CM Chandrababu Naidu defended Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan from criticism by Telangana leaders. Naidu warned against inciting regional hatred, stating political competition should focus on public service and development, not creating friction between the states.

Naidu Warns Against Inciting Regional Hatred

Entering the escalating cross-border political row, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday strongly condemned the criticism directed at his Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan by Telangana political leaders, warning that inciting regional hatred 12 years after bifurcation is an incorrect approach. The remarks follow Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao's sharp retort to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief's "estate" comment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Naidu stated that leaders from any state have the democratic right to campaign anywhere, pointing out that political competition should strictly focus on public service and development rather than creating unnecessary friction between the two Telugu states. "The remarks made against Pawan Kalyan in Telangana are not a good approach. Such statements should not create unnecessary problems. It has been 12 years since the bifurcation. We are now two separate states. Some leaders in Telangana cannot incite hatred by raising these issues now. People know who has done what for each region. Some leaders in Telangana are making unnecessary comments," Chief Minister Naidu said.

Drawing parallels with nationwide political mobility, Naidu highlighted his own participation in neighbouring elections and noted how leaders from various states, including incoming Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, regularly cross state borders to campaign for their respective alliances. "I recently campaigned in the Tamil Nadu elections. Leaders from across India, including Karnataka leaders, participated there. Even DK Shivakumar came from Karnataka. Telangana has both the Congress and the BRS parties. BRS declared itself a national party and even expanded into Andhra Pradesh, saying it would grow further. I do not understand why they are speaking like this now. It is not correct," Naidu asserted.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister further emphasised the global footprint of the Telugu community, stating that public acceptance and leadership are determined by service rather than geographical boundaries or regional identities. "Telugu people hold constitutional positions in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and many other countries. Our people are serving in leadership roles across the world while working within the constitutional frameworks of those countries. Those who serve people effectively become leaders in their respective regions. Competition should be in development and public service. The focus should be on providing better services to the people," Naidu added.

The Trigger: Pawan Kalyan's Comments

This comes after Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on certain political leaders in Telangana, questioning their authority to restrict his entry into Hyderabad and asserting that the city does not belong to any specific individual. Addressing a press conference, the Deputy CM reacted sharply to threats allegedly made by some local politicians. "A few leaders are saying how I will enter Hyderabad. Is Telangana your father's place? Who are you to threaten me?" Pawan Kalyan asked.

Reflecting on the history of the region's bifurcation, Kalyan expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the state was divided in 2014, suggesting that the process lacked the necessary respect for both sides. "Our grievance is that the state division was not done with dignity and Telangana state was not given properly," he remarked.

KTR Hits Back at Kalyan

Hitting back at Kalyan over his recent remarks, KTR asserted that Telangana belongs firmly to its sons of the soil and its four crore residents. "One thing Pawan Kalyan must remember... Without a doubt, Telangana is the estate (Jaagir) of these sons of the soil and the 4 crore people living here. You are always welcome to stay, come, and live here. Your families are here, your businesses are here... stay, who is stopping you? Has there been even a minor issue anywhere in the last 10 or 12 years? Even though we separated as regions, we always wished to remain united as people," KTR told reporters. (ANI)