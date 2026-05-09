Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu lauded the new West Bengal government's formation as an 'extraordinary win'. He expressed confidence that the 'double-engine government' will automatically spur development in the state.

Naidu Hails 'Extraordinary Win', Predicts Bright Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed the formation of the new West Bengal government, describing it as an "extraordinary win" and expressing optimism about the state's future growth and development trajectory.

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Speaking to reporters, CM Naidu said Bengal possesses strong human resources, knowledge base and abundant natural resources, adding that these strengths would now be channelled effectively under the new administration. "It was an extraordinary win. There is no doubt about it. Bengal and Bengalis will have a bright future. This is a very strong state, with strong knowledge and human resources. Apart from that, natural resources are also abundant. Now the double-engine government will function like a car on autopilot, and development will happen automatically. This is going to happen, and you will see the results," Naidu said.

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as New CM

The remarks came shortly after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal, marking the end of the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress in the state. Along with Adhikari, senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony held in Kolkata.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, among several other senior party leaders. Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states also attended the event, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP's Historic Victory

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections. Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)