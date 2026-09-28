Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the Centre over rising prices, asking when PM Modi will address the country's most pressing concern—inflation. He cited August data showing retail inflation at 4.82% and food inflation at 5.95%.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday questioned the Centre over rising prices and asked, “When will the Prime Minister address the country's most pressing concern—inflation?” as official data showed India's retail inflation rising to 4.82 per cent in August, while food inflation climbed to 5.95 per cent.

Ramesh Questions PM's Silence on Public Hardship

Ramesh, in a post on X, said the “spree of fleecing the public during the festival season continues unabated” and claimed that the impact of inflation was no longer confined to kitchen expenses.

“The brunt of inflation is no longer confined just to the kitchen, yet the Prime Minister remains blissfully unconcerned, beating his drum away,” he said. “Vegetables are getting more expensive by the day, with onion prices soaring to 48.27% in August. Items like air conditioners, TVs, and refrigerators are gearing up for price hikes. Household savings are steadily declining, while family debts are mounting. In such a scenario, how is the common family supposed to meet its needs?” Ramesh said.

He further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public outreach, asking when the government would address inflation and the concerns of households. “In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio series, the Prime Minister keeps sermonizing on various issues, but when will he address the country's most pressing concern—inflation? When will he care about the public's worries? The public is already beleaguered by rising prices, and there's no relief coming from the government. How on earth is the average family supposed to manage its budget? How long will the middle class and the poor have their backs broken like this?” he said.

August Inflation Data Highlights

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, retail inflation based on the 2024=100 CPI stood at 4.82 per cent in August 2026, up from 4.45 per cent in July. Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), increased to 5.95 per cent in August from 5.52 per cent in July. The August figures are provisional.

Vegetable and Food Prices Surge

Ramesh particularly highlighted the increase in vegetable prices, citing onion inflation, which rose to 48.27 per cent in August. The official data showed that onion inflation increased sharply from 22.54 per cent in July to 48.27 per cent in August. Ginger recorded inflation of 73.82 per cent, while garlic inflation stood at 43.60 per cent. At the same time, tomato prices recorded a year-on-year decline of 31.09 per cent and potato prices fell 13.14 per cent.

Inflation Across Other Sectors

The MoSPI data showed inflation in the combined category of food and beverages at 5.66 per cent in August. Transport inflation stood at 4.60 per cent, education services at 3.73 per cent, while restaurants and accommodation services recorded inflation of 8.38 per cent. Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services registered inflation of 15.17 per cent.

The CPI data was compiled from price information collected from 1,407 urban markets, including online markets, and 1,465 villages across the country. MoSPI said the response rate was 100 per cent in both rural and urban markets in August.

The next CPI data for September 2026 is scheduled to be released on October 12, according to MoSPI. (ANI)