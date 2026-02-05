Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the Nagaland-ENPO conflict is nearing its end during a signing ceremony. He also launched 'Bharat Taxi', a new cooperative-based, zero-commission ride-hailing app for the welfare of taxi drivers.

Nagaland-ENPO Conflict Nears End

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the ceremony ahead of the signing of an agreement between the Union Government, the Nagaland Government, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO). The Union Minister was dressed in a traditional Naga outfit and was accompanied by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Addressing the occasion, Amit Shah said that officials of the Union Home Ministry had worked for a long time to bridge the gap between the Government of Nagaland and the ENPO. He noted that the long-standing conflict was now nearing its end. "Home Ministry officials worked hard for a long time and bridged the gap between the Government of Nagaland and ENPO. Now this conflict is nearing its end... I want to thank CM Nephiu Rio and the entire team for taking this negotiation to a logical end... The central government will bear the responsibility of ensuring development in Eastern Nagaland," he told reporters.

Amit Shah Launches 'Bharat Taxi' App

Earlier in the day, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, launched the 'Bharat Taxi' App, aimed at strengthening cooperative participation and enhancing welfare measures for taxi drivers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said the launch of the Sahkar Taxi initiative was being held in the presence of around 8 lakh sarathi (driver) representatives and several cooperative bodies. "This launch of Sahkar Taxi is taking place in the presence of 800,000 Sarathi representatives and some cooperatives, so that within three years, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya, across the entire country, this Sahkar Taxi is going to become a very significant means for the welfare of our taxi Sarathis", he told ANI.

India's First Cooperative-Led Ride Hailing App

Bharat Taxi is India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and was established on June 6, 2025. The platform operates on a zero-commission, surge-free pricing model, with direct distribution of profits to drivers, offering an indigenous alternative to foreign-investment-based aggregator platforms.