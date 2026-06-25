The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Spark Thursday weekly draw on June 25, 2026, have been announced. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket number 66J 94769. Numerous other cash prizes were also awarded across several categories, including consolation, second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for June 25, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 66J 94769 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 66J 94769

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 94769 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 06301, 41149, 58386, 60287, 64629 68204, 86613, 87335, 88828, 97813

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 3870, 5789, 7034, 7076, 7939 8543, 8813, 9065, 9756, 9801

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0921, 1968, 2946, 5121, 5622 6271, 6717, 7834, 8205, 8405

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0026, 0775, 1538, 2581, 3978, 4882, 5325, 6231, 7274, 7904 0111, 0873, 1572, 2591, 4222, 5017, 5328, 6287, 7329, 8062 0130, 0894, 1586, 3086, 4310, 5033, 5424, 6367, 7498, 8335 0161, 1079, 1677, 3127, 4473, 5047, 5443, 6467, 7507, 8664 0225, 1153, 1727, 3352, 4625, 5049, 5595, 6474, 7561, 8886 0281, 1205, 1742, 3373, 4632, 5062, 5751, 6644, 7594, 9322 0349, 1246, 1779, 3622, 4666, 5105, 5755, 6742, 7606, 9365 0511, 1267, 2318, 3741, 4678, 5165, 5777, 6775, 7649, 9441 0637, 1437, 2520, 3808, 4794, 5248, 5787, 6916, 7747, 9485 0676, 1487, 2546, 3935, 4880, 5297, 6032, 7161, 7877, 9724

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 25, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.