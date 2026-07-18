West Bengal former CM Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre over the action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging suppression of peaceful protests. Expressing concern for his health, she said dissent deserves engagement, not silence.

Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over peaceful dissent

West Bengal former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Centre over the action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the government was suppressing peaceful protests instead of engaging in dialogue.

In a post shared on X, Banerjee expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, saying, "Deeply concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health and well-being. He asked only for dialogue, yet his appeal has been met with silence for weeks. In a democracy, peaceful dissent deserves engagement, not silence."

Banerjee alleged that Wangchuk's voice, along with those of several young Indians, had been ignored. "His voice has been ignored, just as the voices of countless young Indians continue to be ignored," she said.

She also demanded that Wangchuk be allowed to shift to a private hospital, saying citizens should be free to bear the cost if required. "He should be allowed to be shifted to a private hospital, with citizens free to bear the cost if needed," Banerjee added.

The TMC chief said public trust is earned through transparency, accountability and respect for democratic rights, and not by suppressing peaceful protests or refusing dialogue. "Public trust is earned through transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic rights - not by suppressing peaceful protests or refusing dialogue," she wrote. "A government that treats dissent as a threat instead of a democratic obligation cannot demand trust while evading accountability," Banerjee added. Deeply concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health and well-being. He asked only for dialogue, yet his appeal has been met with silence for weeks. In a democracy, peaceful dissent deserves engagement, not silence. His voice has been ignored, just as the voices of countless young… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 18, 2026

Wangchuk hospitalised amid health concerns

Her remarks came after Delhi Police took Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning following health concerns after his prolonged hunger strike.

'Stable but weak': Hospital issues statement

Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was stable but had mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.

Delhi Police explains action

Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Police officials said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation.

Protest over NEET irregularities to continue

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Members of left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and said he would continue an indefinite hunger strike. (ANI)