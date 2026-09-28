The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Spark Monday weekly results for September 28, 2026, featuring a grand first prize of one crore rupees. The draw also included multiple other prize categories, such as second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for September 28, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 66B 02649 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 66B 02649

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 02649 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 01434, 11571, 15704, 19924, 30933, 31389, 41522, 68887, 69535, 86479

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0417, 0773, 1188, 1734, 2748, 4024, 5320, 6003, 7290, 8203

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0636, 1691, 5041, 5498, 6004, 6919, 6993, 7250, 8426, 9758

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0146, 0965, 1782, 2540, 3759, 4828, 5856, 6735, 8458, 9208 0172, 1039, 1815, 2768, 3980, 4974, 5909, 6850, 8469, 9251 0199, 1241, 1854, 2790, 3988, 4982, 5915, 6861, 8545, 9287 0465, 1311, 1859, 2976, 4076, 5021, 5943, 7243, 8731, 9324 0472, 1364, 1891, 3021, 4097, 5195, 5998, 7347, 8806, 9361 0540, 1475, 2041, 3061, 4439, 5356, 6076, 7359, 8997, 9436 0623, 1648, 2171, 3159, 4515, 5376, 6152, 7467, 9029, 9606 0637, 1741, 2225, 3506, 4543, 5574, 6181, 7757, 9167, 9800 0780, 1761, 2279, 3625, 4632, 5639, 6555, 7916, 9170, 9875 0818, 1762, 2392, 3650, 4687, 5719, 6638, 7945, 9190, 9896

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 28, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.