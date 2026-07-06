The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly results for July 6, 2026, have been announced, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. In addition to the jackpot, prizes were awarded across several other categories. To claim prizes, the officials advise participants to verify tickets with official government publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for July 6, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 65K 87736 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 65K 87736

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 87736 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 11587, 21875, 33210, 49292, 63151, 78236, 79005, 79325, 86744, 89139

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0238, 0260, 0843, 1073, 1841, 2213, 7942, 8004, 8836, 9354

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0063, 0892, 1582, 3316, 3546, 4778, 5700, 7616, 7820, 8921

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0055, 0090, 0168, 0209, 0245, 0246, 0267, 0309, 0347, 0375, 0431, 0540, 0603, 0883, 0970, 1313, 1331, 1367, 1732, 1976, 2019, 2548, 2570, 2650, 2699, 2738, 2749, 2761, 2764, 2772, 2840, 3049, 3062, 3451, 3485, 3543, 3603, 3795, 4017, 4104, 4187, 4266, 4302, 4566, 4672, 4868, 5197, 5243, 5244, 5413, 5434, 5641, 5829, 5876, 5932, 5939, 6032, 6073, 6092, 6263, 6412, 6477, 6480, 6503, 6577, 6656, 6665, 6701, 6726, 6728, 6814, 6869, 6981, 7033, 7187, 7238, 7310, 7416, 7550, 7659, 7803, 7871, 8182, 8348, 8398, 8436, 8603, 8620, 8743, 8781, 8831, 8862, 8878, 9339, 9384, 9407, 9520, 9616, 9827, 9939

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 6, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here