The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for the Dear Spark Friday weekly draw of June 19, 2026. The top prize is Rs 1 crore, with additional prizes awarded across several other categories. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with official government publications before claiming.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 19, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 58J 04556 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 8 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 58J 04556

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 04556 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 00665, 01756, 05283, 13965, 30567 38370, 51541, 68936, 92224, 98212

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0246, 0314, 0656, 3514, 3557 3824, 4591, 6647, 7027, 9688

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0529, 0630, 4951, 4955, 6022 7306, 7467, 8881, 9149, 9660

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0035, 0126, 0130, 0166, 0206, 0267, 0310, 0311, 0332, 0535 0693, 1003, 1125, 1132, 1357, 1419, 1504, 1638, 2046, 2055 2151, 2202, 2257, 2346, 2697, 2787, 2974, 2980, 3153, 3377 3391, 3506, 3631, 3647, 3719, 3770, 3781, 3878, 4002, 4011 4182, 4277, 4303, 4326, 4532, 4588, 4620, 4671, 4865, 5013 5215, 5225, 5232, 5281, 5365, 5403, 5471, 5496, 5536, 5678 5759, 5772, 5895, 5899, 5930, 5933, 6169, 6211, 6309, 6485 6536, 6625, 6791, 6823, 6871, 7086, 7167, 7287, 7450, 7565 7897, 8147, 8337, 8362, 8550, 8636, 8703, 9024, 9046, 9189 9270, 9426, 9427, 9486, 9609, 9610, 9802, 9836, 9927, 9999.

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 19, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here