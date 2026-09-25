RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Election Commission of working for the BJP and demanded the resignation and arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged poll process discrepancies. The RJD has launched statewide protests in Bihar against this 'injustice.'

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses EC of BJP Bias, Demands CEC's Arrest

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, alleging that the poll body is functioning "at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)." Reacting to a media report claiming that two Election Commissioners had raised objections regarding discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the RJD leader accused the Commission of undermining democratic institutions and demanded the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"The way elections are being conducted, the Election Commission is working at the behest of the BJP. This became clear when two Election Commissioners made a revelation, and since then, this matter has come to light through a newspaper for everyone to see," Yadav said while addressing reporters.

Stepping up his attack, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister termed the situation a "murder of democracy."

"We all want him (Gyanesh Kumar) to resign and be arrested. This is injustice; democracy is being murdered," he said.

RJD Launches Widespread Protests

Yadav further stated that the Rashtriya Janata Dal has launched widespread demonstrations across the state to protest against the alleged irregularities.

"Today, the Rashtriya Janata Dal held protests in many districts of Bihar... If there is no arrest, a long fight will ensue. We will fight against this injustice," Yadav added.

EC Rejects Dissent Claims

The opposition parties' protests across states come amid a political row over the SIR exercise following The Indian Express' report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and procedures related to electoral rolls and database access.

The Election Commission has rejected the characterisation of these objections as institutional dissent, saying operational queries, internal feedback and administrative suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has maintained that all final decisions concerning SIR were unanimous.

As per the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the CEC can only be removed from the post with a Parliamentary vote supported by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House present, followed by the President's approval. Also, the CEC is protected from a criminal or civil proceeding against an act in the discharge of his official duty.