Nagaland State Lottery has declared the Dear Magic Sunday 8 PM result featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize for the top winner. Ticket holders must verify their numbers and claim rewards within 30 days.

8:00 PM IST - that was the exact moment the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries declared the Dear Magic Sunday weekly draw results today. A single entry secured the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Across Nagaland and participating regions, hopeful buyers rushed to check their 6-digit combinations.

Rs 6 - that tiny ticket price buys a entry into the Sunday evening finale. Draws happen every Sunday. Immediately after the event finishes at 8 PM, officials release notification sheets so participants can verify numbers without delay.

Prize Tier Breakdown and Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Details

Rs 1 Crore stands as the top jackpot for matching the exact 6-digit first prize sequence. Accuracy is absolute. The seller or agent who sold the winning ticket receives a Rs 5 Lakh commission. Matching the winning sequence across other series earns a Rs 1,000 consolation prize.

Smaller prize tiers reward players with lower payout levels. Second prize brings Rs 9,000. Third prize pays Rs Rs 450, while fourth and fifth prize winners take home Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Winners must match both their ticket series and 6-digit numbers against official gazette publications.

Verification of Draw Results and Ticket Integrity

Did you hold on to your paper ticket? Immediately after the 8 PM draw, participants must cross-reference physical tickets against official result sheets from the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Paper tickets remain the sole legal proof of ownership. Protecting ticket integrity right after the draw becomes essential.

Gazette result sheets list winning numbers for all tiers, from the Rs 1 Crore jackpot down to the Rs 120 fifth prize. Keep tickets pristine. State lottery authorities will reject defaced, torn, or altered tickets during validation.