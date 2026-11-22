BRS leader Goutham Prasad Nimboori has urged Telangana intellectuals and political figures to join the party, alleging Andhra Pradesh is exploiting state water resources. Meanwhile, KTR condemned a Congress protest at Meta's Hyderabad office.

BRS Leader Nimboori Appeals to Political Figures for State Welfare

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Goutham Prasad Nimboori on Sunday appealed to senior political leaders and intellectuals across Telangana to join the party in the interest of the state's welfare, alleging that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is "looting" Telangana's water.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao's (KTR) visit to Hanamkonda and the party's mobilisation efforts in the Warangal region, Nimboori said KTR visited Hanamkonda to invite prominent local leader Tirupati Reddy and several others into the party fold during the Janachetanya Sabha. "KTR visited Hanamkonda today to invite well-known leader Tirupati Reddy to join our party. In the Janachetanya Sabha meeting, Tirupati Reddy and the others are fully ready to join the BRS," Nimboori said.

Claiming that citizens across Telangana are grappling with widespread difficulties, the BRS leader asserted that prominent figures across the state are looking to align with the party. "Today, the public across Telangana is facing many problems. Owing to this, senior leaders across the entire state are thinking of joining the BRS party," he stated.

Reiterating his call to intellectuals and political leaders to strengthen the party for the welfare of the people, Nimboori accused Andhra Pradesh of exploiting Telangana's water resources. "At this time, if intellectuals and senior leaders want Telangana's welfare, we request them to join the BRS party for the welfare of the people of Telangana. Today, Andhra is looting the water of our Telangana," he alleged. "Therefore, for the sake of the entire Telangana, we are requesting all leaders across the state to join the BRS party," Nimboori added.

Meanwhile, KTR on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) over its protest at Meta's office in Hyderabad, alleging that the incident had damaged the city's reputation as a business and investment destination. In a post on X, KTR said Hyderabad had built its reputation as a major business hub over several decades through pro-business policies and had provided employment to millions of families across the country. "Brand Hyderabad feeds millions of families across the country. It was built painstakingly over decades with many pro-business policies," he wrote. Targeting the Congress over the incident, KTR criticised Youth Congress workers for allegedly vandalising Meta's office and subsequently sharing the incident on social media. "Congress goons thought vandalising Meta's office in Hyderabad was cool. These idiots are even bragging about it," he said.