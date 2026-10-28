The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday results for October 28, 2026, 8 PM draw have been announced. Participants eagerly await to see if they hold the ticket for the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. The full winners list will be available on official lottery websites and platforms.

October 28, 2026 — the date lottery enthusiasts awaited. Officials announced the much-anticipated results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM draw today. A Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner emerged. Ticket holders can now check the full list of winning numbers across all prize categories.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries strictly supervises these daily draws. They generate strong state revenue and offer life-changing prizes. The 'Dear' lottery series runs multiple draws daily: 1 PM, 6 PM, and the 8 PM evening draw. This offers continuous opportunities for participants.

Understanding Lottery Results Categories

How do prizes work? The Nagaland State Lottery, part of the 'Dear' series, offers various categories for each draw. The first prize is Rs 1 Crore. Other winning tiers include a Rs 1,000 consolation prize. Second prize winners get Rs 9,000 or Rs 10,000. Third prize is Rs 500. Fourth prize? Rs 250. Fifth prize winners receive Rs 120.

These categories offer many chances for participants. They ensure a wide distribution of smaller prizes alongside the jackpot. This multi-tiered structure remains consistent across daily draws like Dear Spark Morning, Dear Prestige Evening, and Dear Dream Wednesday. Players get continuous chances all day.

How to Check Your Lottery Results

Got a ticket? Checking your Nagaland State Lottery results is easy. First, visit official lottery websites or authorised online portals. Many platforms provide live updates once winning numbers are out. They also publish the full winners list for all prize categories here.

Claiming Your Prize

Claiming a prize? Be aware of the procedures. For prizes over Rs 10,000, winners must submit a claim form. Attach your original, undamaged winning ticket. Winners must submit this application to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Do this within 30 days from the draw date — October 28, 2026, for today's draws.