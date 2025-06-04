synopsis
The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Indus Morning draw results will be announced at 1 PM today, June 4, 2025, with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Three daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) offer various winning chances.
The eagerly awaited results of the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Indus Morning draw will be announced shortly at 1 PM today, June 4, 2025. Participants across India are keeping a close watch, hoping to win the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore.
The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three draws daily — at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM, offering participants multiple chances to try their luck. Today’s draws include:
- Dear Indus Morning at 1 PM
- Dear Hill Evening at 6 PM
- Dear Pelican Night at 8 PM
Where to check results
Participants can view the live draw results and winning numbers on the official websites:
- nagalandlotteries.com
- lotterysambad.com
- nagalandlotterysambad.com
Just click on the relevant draw time and match your ticket number with the winning list for June 4.
Prize details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
How to claim your prize
Winners must:
- Download and fill out the official claim form available on the lottery website.
- Submit a copy of the winning ticket, valid ID proof, and the filled form.
- For winnings above Rs 10,000, visit the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata for verification and claim processing.
Legal and popular across states:
Nagaland is one of 13 Indian states where lotteries are legal. These include West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Mizoram, Assam, Sikkim, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. The Nagaland lottery is especially popular for its high-value prizes and timely results.
Weekly lottery schedule
Each day of the week features a unique lineup:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Wave, Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Hill, Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, River, Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Sea, Toucan