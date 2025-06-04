The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Indus Morning draw results will be announced at 1 PM today, June 4, 2025, with a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Three daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) offer various winning chances.

The eagerly awaited results of the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Indus Morning draw will be announced shortly at 1 PM today, June 4, 2025. Participants across India are keeping a close watch, hoping to win the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three draws daily — at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM, offering participants multiple chances to try their luck. Today’s draws include:

Dear Indus Morning at 1 PM

Dear Hill Evening at 6 PM

Dear Pelican Night at 8 PM

Where to check results

Participants can view the live draw results and winning numbers on the official websites:

nagalandlotteries.com

lotterysambad.com

nagalandlotterysambad.com

Just click on the relevant draw time and match your ticket number with the winning list for June 4.

Prize details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to claim your prize

Winners must:

Download and fill out the official claim form available on the lottery website.

Submit a copy of the winning ticket, valid ID proof, and the filled form.

For winnings above Rs 10,000, visit the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata for verification and claim processing.

Legal and popular across states:

Nagaland is one of 13 Indian states where lotteries are legal. These include West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Mizoram, Assam, Sikkim, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. The Nagaland lottery is especially popular for its high-value prizes and timely results.

Weekly lottery schedule

Each day of the week features a unique lineup: