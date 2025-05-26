The Nagaland State Lottery offers daily draws with a top prize of ₹1 crore. Check the Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night results to see if you've won.

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-run lottery systems legally permitted in India. Besides Nagaland, 12 other states allow lottery participation, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam, and Punjab. The draws are highly anticipated, especially the Dear Morning (1 PM), Dear Evening (6 PM), and Dear Night (8 PM) results.

What's at stake?

Each day, players across India stand a chance to win massive prizes. Here's the prize structure for the Dear Lottery draws:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings

Dear Morning Draw (Dear Dwarka) – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw (Dear Blitzen) – 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw (Dear Finch) – 8:00 PM

Where to check the Nagaland Lottery Result

To view the official results, players can visit any of the following websites:

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

nagalandlotterysambad.com

Once on the site:

Head to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Click on the appropriate draw title (e.g., “Dear Dwarka – 26-05-2025”).

Match your ticket number against the official result sheet.

How to claim your prize

If you're a winner, follow these steps: