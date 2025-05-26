Need funding? These 6 government loans empower women entrepreneurs
The Indian government has introduced several loan schemes to empower women entrepreneurs, including Annapurna, Mudra, Stand Up India, Stree Shakti, Cent Kalyani, and Udyogini.
Annapurna Scheme
Women entrepreneurs are a growing force. To boost their economic contribution, the government has launched loan schemes. These aim to empower women by providing financial resources for their businesses.
Government Loan Schemes
For women in food/catering, it offers loans up to ₹50,000, repayable in 36 installments. Collateral and a guarantor are required.
Mudra Yojana
Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, entrepreneurs can get loans up to ₹10 lakh. No collateral or security is needed, and eligibility is relatively simple.
Stand Up India Scheme
This scheme provides bank loans from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore to women, SC, or ST entrepreneurs for greenfield projects in manufacturing, services, trading, or agriculture-related activities. For non-individual enterprises, at least 51% of the shares must be owned by a woman, SC, or ST entrepreneur.
Stree Shakti Yojana
This scheme encourages women entrepreneurs and provides financial aid to those wanting to start businesses. Launched in 2000, it allows women entrepreneurs to get a 0.05% concession on loans above ₹2 lakh. Applicants must enroll in the EDP (Entrepreneurial Development Program).
Cent Kalyani Scheme
Supported by the Central Bank of India under Startup India, this scheme encourages and supports women entrepreneurs who own micro or small enterprises as per the MSME Act 2006.
Udyogini Scheme
This scheme promotes women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. The government provides loans at lower interest rates to women entrepreneurs with annual incomes below ₹40,000. Loans up to ₹1 lakh are available.
These loan schemes are a step towards promoting women entrepreneurs in India. Interested entrepreneurs should explore these schemes for convenient access to funding.