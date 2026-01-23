A minor earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Kiphire, Nagaland, on Friday morning at 3:20 am. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported the quake occurred at a depth of 90 km. The location was 25.74 N, 94.84 E.

A minor earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Kiphire, Nagaland, Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:20 am (IST) at a depth of 90 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 25.74 North, and the longitude was 94.84 East.

NCS Confirms Quake Details

In a post on X, the NCS provided the details of the quake, stating, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 23/01/2026 03:20:08 IST, Lat: 25.74 N, Long: 94.84 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Kiphire, Nagaland." Furter details awaited. (ANI)