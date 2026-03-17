Anwar Khan, accused in the Nadir Shah murder case, has moved the Delhi HC for bail. The court has sought a status report from the police. Khan, allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, argues no role was attributed to him in the initial charge sheet.

Nadir Shah Murder: Accused Moves Delhi HC for Bail

Gym trainer Nadir Shah murder case accused Anwar Khan alias Chacha has moved the Delhi High Court for regular bail. The Delhi High Court has called for a status report from the Delhi police.

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In this Afghan-origin gym trainer, Nadir Shah, was shot dead outside his gym in Greater Kailash in September 2024. Khan's regular bail was dismissed by the Patiala House Court on February 21.

It is alleged that Nadir Shah was allegedly killed on the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi through Hasim Baba. Justice Girish Kathpalia sought a response from the Special Cell of the Delhi police on the bail plea of Anwar Khan alias Chacha. The next date of the hearing is April 21.

Court Questions Basis of Arrest

During the hearing, the High Court raised several questions regarding the role of Anwar Khan alias Chacha. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi police. Advocate Sulaiman Mohd Khan and MM Khan have moved a bail application for Anwar Khan.

It is submitted that Anwar Khan was arrested on April 23, 2025, based on the statement of Salman alias Bonchi. The High court has also asked the police why Salman alias Bonchi has not been accused in this case.

Defence Argues Lack of Evidence

It is argued that after Investigation Delhi filed a charge sheet on December 11, 2024, against 14 accused persons and no role was attributed to Anwar Khan. Delhi police recorded two statements of Salman alias Bonchi wherein he took the name of Anwar Khan. Thereafter Delhi police arrested Anwar Khan.

Accsued has sought bail on the ground that he is in custody for one year, and a charge sheet has already been filed by the investigation officer. His name did not surface in the 2,000 pages of the first charge sheet. There is no incriminating evidence against him. He deserves to be released on bail. (ANI)