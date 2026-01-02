Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed healthcare delivery with Rajasthan and Maharashtra officials, emphasizing strong drug regulation, TB elimination, and improved public health infrastructure. The meeting also focused on patient-centric services.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, today held a comprehensive review meeting with the Health Ministers and senior officials of Rajasthan and Maharashtra to evaluate healthcare delivery mechanisms and fast-track the implementation of priority national health initiatives, a release said. The discussions centred on reinforcing public health infrastructure, improving patient-centric services, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and advancing India's commitment to eliminating tuberculosis as a public health challenge.

Focus on Drug Regulation and Patient Safety

During the review, Nadda emphasised the critical role of a strong, vigilant drug regulatory system, stressing that end-to-end oversight from manufacturing to last-mile distribution is indispensable to ensure quality, safety, and public confidence. He called for the adoption of best regulatory practices and emphasised that patient satisfaction, compliance, and regulatory supervision must be pursued as a sustained and continuous endeavour.

Expanding Access to Affordable Healthcare

Reviewing the progress of the Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics Initiatives, the Union Health Minister urged both States to address supply-chain inefficiencies and close monitoring gaps. The Union Health Minister emphasised the need to establish more Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacy stores in these States. He stated that strengthening this network would play a crucial role in further expanding access to quality, affordable medicines for the people of these States.

During the meeting, the State of Rajasthan emphasised that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should be established on a population-based basis, particularly to address scattered habitation patterns and ensure effective primary healthcare coverage, the release said.

Upgrading Diagnostics and Hospital Oversight

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release, Nadda highlighted that timely and quality diagnostics are foundational to effective healthcare delivery and must be robustly integrated across all levels of care, primary, secondary, and tertiary. He noted that while clinical services depend heavily on doctors, hospital administration and regulatory compliance require professional management structures. Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening regulatory oversight of blood banks, hospital operations, and patient safety standards.

Mission-Mode Approach to TB Elimination

Reaffirming the national resolve to eliminate tuberculosis, Nadda stressed the need for district and block-specific strategies, with intensified screening, diagnostics, treatment adherence, and nutritional support. He emphasised that TB elimination efforts must be driven in mission mode with close and regular monitoring at the grassroots level.

Strengthening Implementation Through Collaborative Efforts

Engaging Lawmakers and the Public

Union Health Minister also proposed conducting sensitisation workshops for Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), encouraging them to actively engage with Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) through structured review mechanisms. He reiterated that Jan Bhagidari, or people's participation, is crucial for strengthening accountability, improving health outcomes, and building trust in public health systems.

The Health Ministers of Rajasthan and Maharashtra assured the Union Health Minister of their full cooperation and commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to strengthen implementation and improve outcomes across all priority health programmes.

Leveraging PPP Models and Central Support

JP Nadda underscored the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) in accelerating TB elimination and strengthening health system interventions. He also reiterated the Centre's continued support to both States through National Health Mission interventions, public-private partnership models, expansion of medical education capacity, viability gap funding, and infrastructure development support.

He emphasised that the Union Government remains committed to providing technical assistance, capacity building, and handholding support to address state-specific public health priorities. Nadda stated that similar consultative engagements with Health Ministers of other States would be undertaken in the coming days as part of a mission-mode approach to health sector reforms. The Union Health Minister earlier met State Health Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana in the last fortnight.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to enhance drug regulation, strengthen diagnostic services, professionalise hospital administration, expand medical education, and accelerate progress towards a TB-free India, reflecting the spirit of cooperative federalism in strengthening the country's public health architecture. (ANI)