Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Tamil Nadu MPs to strengthen the state's contribution to the 'TB-Mukt Bharat' initiative, underscoring the role of elected representatives in driving community action and ensuring early detection of TB.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday convened a focused interaction with Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to strengthen the State's contribution to India's tuberculosis (TB) elimination efforts under the initiative "Parliamentarians Championing a TB-Mukt Bharat." The meeting underscored the critical role of elected representatives in driving community-level action, reducing stigma, and ensuring early detection and timely treatment of TB.

The interaction held at the Extended Parliament House Annexe (EPHA) on the sidelines of the Winter Session is part of a sustained series of briefings with parliamentarians from different states aimed at strengthening collective leadership in India's fight against tuberculosis. Nadda met MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat earlier last week, according to an official release. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.

India a Global Frontrunner in TB Fight

Welcoming the MPs and senior officials, Nadda reiterated that TB remains one of the world's most pressing public health challenges. He noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global frontrunner in the fight against TB through sustained political commitment, scientific innovation, and strong community participation.

Highlighting India's progress, the Union Health Minister stated that TB incidence in the country has declined by 21 per cent, from 237 to 187 cases per lakh population between 2015 and 2024, nearly double the global average decline of around 12 per cent. TB mortality has reduced by about 25 per cent, while treatment coverage has crossed 92 per cent, surpassing global benchmarks. He emphasised that these achievements are the result of a comprehensive strategy centred on early case detection, upfront NAAT testing among vulnerable populations and in congregate settings, and sustained Jan Bhagidari, which has transformed the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan into a true people's movement.

Innovations and Shorter Treatment Regimens

Nadda also highlighted India's leadership in TB innovation, including the nationwide scale-up of AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices and an expanded NAAT network of over 9,300 machines covering all blocks of the country. He drew attention to shorter and more effective treatment regimens such as BPaL-M, which have reduced treatment duration for drug-resistant TB from 9-12 months to just six months.

Nutritional Support for Patients

Emphasising nutrition as a key pillar of care, he noted that under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, monthly nutritional support for TB patients has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, with more than Rs 4,400 crore transferred directly to over 1.3 crore beneficiaries since 2018.

Focus on Tamil Nadu

Turning to Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister acknowledged the State's sustained efforts in TB control, while noting that challenges persist in urban slums, tribal and migrant populations, and among unorganised industrial workers. He also flagged rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, along with risk factors including tobacco use and alcoholism, as drivers of TB vulnerability.

Commending Tamil Nadu's strong Jan Bhagidari approach, Nadda highlighted the active involvement of MPs, MLAs, Panchayati Raj Institutions, and MY Bharat volunteers in TB elimination efforts. He urged that volunteers be fully utilised for community awareness, mobilisation for screening, and patient support. He further clarified that higher TB notification reflects improved programme reach, and that identifying every case early is essential to breaking transmission chains and preventing avoidable deaths.

Call to Action for MPs

The Union Health Minister expressed appreciation for the leadership shown by Tamil Nadu MPs in mobilising communities and supporting TB-affected individuals. He called upon them to maintain a sharp focus on proactive screening of vulnerable populations, differentiated models of care, and regular programme reviews with District Collectors. He encouraged MPs to prioritise TB in DISHA meetings, visit health facilities, interact with patients and frontline workers, support optimal deployment of handheld X-ray machines, and mobilise local resources, including Nikshay Mitras, to strengthen last-mile delivery.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, including Mission Director, National Health Mission, Aradhana Patnaik, shared detailed updates on national and State-level progress and outlined strategies to further accelerate TB elimination in Tamil Nadu through closer convergence between parliamentary representatives, State health authorities, and district teams.

Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu welcomed the interaction and reaffirmed their commitment to championing TB elimination in their constituencies. They resolved to work closely with communities and the health system to ensure that every person with TB is identified early, treated effectively, and supported comprehensively, contributing decisively to the realisation of a TB-Mukt Bharat. (ANI)