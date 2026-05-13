AINRC founder N Rangasamy was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Puducherry. He promised to implement welfare schemes and develop the Union Territory like Singapore. BJP leader A Namassivayam also took oath as a Cabinet minister.

N Rangasamy Takes Charge as Chief Minister

N Rangasamy on Wednesday took charge as the Chief Minister of Puducherry following his swearing-in ceremony. AINRC founder was sworn in as Puducherry's Chief Minister earlier in the day. Puducherry LG K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. The oath-taking took place in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters shortly after the ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the electorate and outlined the priorities of the newly formed NDA government. "It is our government's duty to implement all necessary schemes for the welfare of the people even more effectively. We will certainly fulfil this responsibility with excellence," he affirmed. "We are going to develop our Puducherry like Singapore, maybe,' he told ANI.

Cabinet Ministers Take Oath

BJP leader A Namassivayam also took oath as a Cabinet minister in the Puducherry government. "We are in the service of the people. All the schemes will continue, and we are also introducing new schemes. We will develop Puducherry very well. If more ministers will take the oath in the coming days will be discussed with our leaders," he told ANI after taking the oath.

AINRC leader Malladi Krishna Rao, who will also be inducted in the Cabinet, told ANI, "I'm taking charge for the fourth time. The portfolios will be given this week or next week. The government of India supports us in so many schemes. Automatically, it improves the facilities and tourism. Whether more MLAs will take the oath or not is a CM subject. I'm very, very happy."

NDA Retains Power

The oath-taking followed the Puducherry Assembly election results on May 4. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in Puducherry. NR Congress won 12 seats and BJP four in the 30-member Puducherry assembly. AIADMK won one seat. DMK won five seats, and Congress got one. TVK, which made a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu, also opened its account, winning two seats. (ANI)