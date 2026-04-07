Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh has prioritized the resettlement of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in the state. He announced plans to form a special committee with the current CM and MLAs to address the humanitarian crisis.

Former Manipur CM and BJP leader N Biren Singh on Tuesday emphasized working towards the resettlement of Internally Displaced People (IDP) due to violence within the state. Speaking to ANI, Biren Singh noted that with the cooperation of CM Yumnam Khemchand and other MLAs, the formation of a special committee, which will be specifically dedicated to the resettlement of people.

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"As a responsible elected member, my focus will be on the resettlement of the IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons). With the cooperation of the MLAs and the present CM, we have to form a special committee, specifically for the resettlement of the IDPs. After that, we can proceed to the central government, mainly to the Home Ministry... All the civil societies and many political parties, along with the United Naga Council, are jointly demanding implementation of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) before the census," said N Biren Singh.

Background of Ethnic Violence

The ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities broke out in 2023, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing more than 50,000 people. The Internally Displaced Persons are demanding their rehabilitation amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the state.

Previous Clash During Sangai Festival

Last year in November, a clash broke out between the Police, IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) and people under the aegis of COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity), who were attempting to boycott the Sangai Festival.

Following the clash, police said that the law-and-order situation in the state was "normal." Senior officials of the government, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, and other elected leaders attended the opening ceremony too, which was marked by cultural performances highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)