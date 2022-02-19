  • Facebook
  • Twitter

    ‘My wife is beautiful, I create scandal’: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai’s absurd comment creates uproar

    As the video went viral and created an uproar, Bajpai clarified himself, said that there is no such thing as an insult to the scripture and it is propaganda of BJP people.

    My wife is beautiful, I create scandal: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai's absurd comment creates uproar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are at their peak, however, the series of controversial statements of leaders is not dying down. Now a controversial video of Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai from Aryanagar in Kanpur is creating ripples on social media.

    In this video, Amitabh Bajpai is seen making some comments about Sunderkand. The video is from a program, in which Amitabh Bajpai can be seen and heard saying, “My wife is beautiful and I keep doing scandals, and that’s how we got Sunderkand done.”

    Amitabh Bajpai further said, “Today is our 25th wedding anniversary. We celebrated the 25th wedding anniversary by reciting the Sunderkand. People asked us why we are getting the Sunderknd recited. They told me to take my wife around the town. Why are you doing Sunderkand? So, I said my wife is beautiful, and I keep doing scandals, so I got the Sunderkand done.”

    As the video went viral and created an uproar, Bajpai clarified himself, said that there is no such thing as an insult to the scripture and it is propaganda of BJP people.

    The MLA said, “That day was my wedding anniversary, what is the problem with anyone. This BJP has taken the contract of religion. I am also a Brahmin of Bisbisua. I joke with my wife, what right does anyone have to comment on this?”

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise-dnm

    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: Our alliance will win all 21 corporations, says CM MK Stalin-dnm

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: ‘Our alliance will win all 21 corporations’, says CM MK Stalin

    Punjab Election 2022: Chandigarh DSP moves criminal defamation suit against Navjot Singh Sidhu-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Chandigarh DSP moves criminal defamation suit against Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi-dnm

    PM Modi hosts delegation of Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders in Delhi

    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise-dnm

    Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari succumbs to cancer; PM, President condole untimely demise

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: From Vijay to Khushbu, film actors go out to vote

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: From Vijay to Khushbu, film actors go out to vote

    football borussia dortmund Erling Haaland to Real Madrid or Barcelona Here's what we know so far

    Erling Haaland to Real Madrid or Barcelona? Here's what we know so far

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue drb

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Javed Akhtar, Anushka Dandekar, Ritesh Siddhwani arrive at the venue

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to have better ball possession - Marco Pezzaiuoli on NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to have better ball possession and finish the chances - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win

    Video Icon
    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    PM Narendra Modi launches 100 Kisan drones across India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon