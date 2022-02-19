‘My wife is beautiful, I create scandal’: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai’s absurd comment creates uproar

As the video went viral and created an uproar, Bajpai clarified himself, said that there is no such thing as an insult to the scripture and it is propaganda of BJP people.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are at their peak, however, the series of controversial statements of leaders is not dying down. Now a controversial video of Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai from Aryanagar in Kanpur is creating ripples on social media.

In this video, Amitabh Bajpai is seen making some comments about Sunderkand. The video is from a program, in which Amitabh Bajpai can be seen and heard saying, “My wife is beautiful and I keep doing scandals, and that’s how we got Sunderkand done.”

Amitabh Bajpai further said, “Today is our 25th wedding anniversary. We celebrated the 25th wedding anniversary by reciting the Sunderkand. People asked us why we are getting the Sunderknd recited. They told me to take my wife around the town. Why are you doing Sunderkand? So, I said my wife is beautiful, and I keep doing scandals, so I got the Sunderkand done.”

As the video went viral and created an uproar, Bajpai clarified himself, said that there is no such thing as an insult to the scripture and it is propaganda of BJP people.

The MLA said, “That day was my wedding anniversary, what is the problem with anyone. This BJP has taken the contract of religion. I am also a Brahmin of Bisbisua. I joke with my wife, what right does anyone have to comment on this?”