Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the India-Estonia Business Forum in Tallinn, calling for stronger collaboration in trade, investment, and technology. He highlighted India's economic growth and opportunities for global businesses and investors.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday addressed the India-Estonia Business Forum in Tallinn during his official visit to Estonia, calling for deeper collaboration in trade, investment, innovation and technology.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Forum brought together senior government representatives, industry leaders and business delegations from both countries to explore new avenues for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. The Forum commenced with welcome remarks by H E Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, followed by the inaugural address by Piyush Goyal.

Goyal Underscores India's Growth Story

In his address, the Minister highlighted India's remarkable economic transformation over the past two decades and underscored its emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. He emphasised that India's strong growth trajectory, expanding manufacturing base, vibrant innovation ecosystem and progressive reforms present significant opportunities for global businesses and investors.

Bilateral Perspectives and Opportunities

Senior Estonian government officials presented an overview of Estonia's business ecosystem, digital governance and innovation-led growth model. Representatives of Indian industry shared their perspectives on India's economic progress, growing investment potential and opportunities for enhanced business collaboration between the two countries.

Forging Future Partnerships

The Business Forum provided a platform for businesses from India and Estonia to engage in discussions on expanding bilateral trade, promoting investment, fostering innovation-driven partnerships and identifying opportunities for collaboration in emerging sectors, including digital technologies, start-ups and advanced manufacturing. The networking sessions enabled direct interactions between industry leaders and stakeholders from both countries.

The day's engagements concluded with a networking reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Estonia, providing an opportunity for business leaders and stakeholders to further strengthen commercial linkages and deepen business-to-business and people-to-people ties between India and Estonia.