Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Raj Thackeray's MNS, protests in Mumbai against the BJP over alleged 'vote theft' and electoral fraud. Leaders demand the Election Commission address voter list discrepancies and fake voter claims.

MVA Protests Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to stage a protest today, fueled by allegations of 'vote theft' directed at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has openly criticised the BJP, accusing it of manipulating the electoral process to seize power. He expressed concerns over the Election Commission's reluctance to address these issues, prompting today's demonstration. "All our opposition parties, including Raj Thackeray's party, are participating in it. They (NDA) stole votes and seized power. This theft has been caught, yet the Election Commission is not willing to listen... That's why today's protest demonstration is happening," he said.

Voter List Discrepancies Highlighted

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, on the protest in Mumbai against alleged vote theft, emphasised the need for corrections in the voter list. He pointed out discrepancies, citing the registration of 130 names linked to a single address, including that of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, despite his residence in an official bungalow. Deshmukh further called for rectifying these electoral roll errors to ensure fair elections. "Today, Maha Vikas Aghadi will be carrying out a protest in Mumbai against vote theft, the way elections are won through EVMs. There is a need to correct the voter list. There are discrepancies in votes - 130 names coming from the same house. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner's address is being used to register 130 names despite him living in an official bungalow. Our demand is for correcting these errors in the electoral rolls to ensure fair elections," he told reporters.

Opposition Leaders Allege Widespread Electoral Fraud

Earlier, on October 26, Raj Thackeray criticised the Election Commission ahead of the local body elections, claiming that 9.6 million fake voters had been added. Addressing party workers ahead of local body elections, MNS chief said, "Reliable information has just been received that 9.6 million fake voters have been added. This is an insult to the voters of Maharashtra and the country. All the group presidents (group presidents), branch presidents, and election list heads should go door to door and count the votes. I'm asking the Election Commission not to hold elections in Maharashtra until this is clean."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that electoral irregularities and "match-fixing" occur during elections, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "match fixing" and contesting elections, and announced that he would hold a massive march in Mumbai against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 1, which party chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS president Raj Thackeray, and other opposition leaders will join. (ANI)