Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur praised the BCCI's decision for KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman, citing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He also criticised KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for not taking a stand for Hindus.

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. He said the move was justified in the backdrop of alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spiritual Leader Reacts Sharply

"I thank the BCCI for this decision. Atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, and if a player from that nation plays in the IPL, it is not acceptable," Thakur said, reacting sharply to the controversy that erupted over the inclusion of the Bangladeshi cricketer. He also targeted KKR's co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "Mr KKR (Shah Rukh Khan) has still not given any statement. It is painful that Mr KKR is not standing with the Hindus."

BCCI Confirms Directive

Earlier in the day, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI that the apex cricket body had instructed the Kolkata-based franchise to remove Mustafizur from their roster "due to the recent developments." Saikia added that the board would permit KKR to name a replacement player in accordance with IPL regulations.

"Due to the recent developments which are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad. If they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Saikia said.

The decision comes amid a growing political backlash over the selection of the Bangladesh player, particularly in the context of reports of attacks and targeting of Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country. Several political and religious figures had raised objections to Mustafizur's participation in the IPL.

Mustafizur, a left-arm pacer, was picked up by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction held in December last year.

KKR Acknowledges Instruction

In a statement, Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed that, as the IPL regulator, the BCCI had instructed the franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the upcoming season. The franchise said the release was carried out following due process and consultations, adding that further details regarding the replacement player would be communicated in due course. (ANI)