'Muslims in India are proud citizens...': Muslim World League chief and NSA Doval hail India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa speak on India's cultural diversity, the significance of Islam, and fostering interfaith harmony. They also spoke on the shared values, economic ties, and common vision that underpin the relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday emphasized India's historical heritage as a harmonious melting pot of cultures and religions. He specifically acknowledged the unique and significant position of Islam among the religious groups in India.

Taking part in an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre along with Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Doval commended the latter for his role as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of the religion.

Highlighting the excellent relations between India and Saudi Arabia, Doval emphasized the shared cultural heritage, common values, and economic ties that underpin their bilateral ties. He noted that the leaders of both countries share a common vision for the future and engage in close interaction.

Doval also underscored India's incredible diversity as the world's largest democracy, stating that it has successfully provided space for all citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds. He recognized the significant position of Islam in India, home to the world's second-largest Muslim population, among the country's numerous religious groups.

Doval acknowledged that India's openness to accommodating diverse worldviews, ideas, and cultures has made it a sanctuary for persecuted individuals of all faiths from around the world.

Al-Issa praised the unity of India and the sense of national pride within the Muslim community. He expressed admiration for their pride in being Indian nationals and their appreciation for the Indian Constitution.

Al-Issa also recognized India's contributions to humanity and lauded its wisdom and efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence. He highlighted India's diverse components as a remarkable model of harmony, not just in words but also in practical implementation.

Dr Al-Issa's ongoing six-day visit to India, focusing on interfaith harmony and connecting Indian political and religious leaders with the prominent body of the Islamic world, is considered a form of "peace diplomacy." The Muslim World League, or Rabitat al-Alam al-Islami, is an international Islamic NGO founded and funded by Saudi Arabia. Hence, his visit holds significance in fostering diplomatic relations and promoting peace.