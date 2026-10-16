Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi stated India can't become like its neighbours and urged a probe into foreigners at protests. He praised CM Yogi Adityanath for improving law and order in UP, contrasting it with the previous SP government.

National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Friday said India could never become like Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka and called on the government to investigate people from outside the country who, he alleged, were coming to India to participate in protests. “India can never become Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka. The people from outside who are coming here and staging protests should be investigated by the government,” Razvi said.

Cleric Praises Yogi Govt's Law and Order

Commenting on the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the cleric praised the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that the state had maintained tight security during his tenure. He alleged that, apart from Bahraich and Sambhal, there had been no incidents of violence in Uttar Pradesh under the present government. He also criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that the law-and-order situation had been poor during its tenure.

Appeal to Stay Away from Protest

Razvi's remarks come days after he appealed to Muslim youth to stay away from a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The protest, scheduled for October 10, was linked to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In his appeal, Razvi had maintained that demonstrations were a legal and democratic right but cautioned that protests turning violent could cause difficulties for the public. He had urged Muslim youth, particularly those living and working in Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh, to avoid participating in the planned agitation. (ANI)