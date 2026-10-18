Legendary music director Deva passed away at 75 in Chennai. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, CM Vijay, and DMK's MK Stalin were among the politicians who paid their last respects. The Tamil film fraternity mourned the loss of the veteran composer.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday paid his last respects to the mortal remains of legendary music director Deva at his residence in Chennai. The last rites of the music director will be performed at Chakkaramallur.

Leaders Mourn a Legend

The politicians mourned the loss of the veteran music composer Deva, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 75. MA Subramanian, the former TN minister and DMK Senior leader, extended his condolences to the family of the music composer. While talking to the media, he said, "The sorrow of not having him with us today weighs heavily on everyone's heart, as does the grief of his family who must live without him. I express my deepest condolences to everyone in the music industry."

A. Srinath, the actor and Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, called the demise of the composer a "huge loss" to the film and music industry. He said, "A very talented music composer. He was incredibly simple to get along with. A huge loss to the entire film and music industries. There's so much we could have learned from him. Simple nature and character. His talent, how he handles situations. I've travelled a lot with him and gone to concerts. He was like family. It is very heartbreaking that Deva Sir is not with us today."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also paid his tribute to the legendary musician. Former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin also paid his last respects to music director Deva at his residence in T Nagar following his demise.

Film Fraternity Pays Tribute

The Tamil film fraternity also mourned the loss of Deva. Following Rajinikanth and other superstars, several actors and politicians paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the late composer at his residence in Chennai. Deva shared a memorable musical association with Rajinikanth, composing for several of the superstar’s films, including ‘Annamalai’ (1992), ‘Baashha’ (1995) and ‘Arunachalam’ (1997). His signature title-card music, which accompanies the appearance of Rajinikanth’s name on screen, became an iconic part of the actor’s cinematic identity.

Chitra Lakshmanan, the actor and Tamil film producer, called Deva a "true gem" person. He described the late music composer as a humble and talented human being.