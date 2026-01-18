Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir backed police action in Murshidabad's Beldanga after violent protests over a migrant worker's death. 30 were arrested. The protests blocked highways and railways. The incident has sparked a political row between TMC and BJP.

Ex-TMC MLA Backs Police Action in Beldanga

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) Chairman Humayun Kabir on Sunday strongly backed police action in the wake of violent protests in Beldanga area of Murshidabad district, asserting that "anyone involved in wrongdoing, whether from my party or another party, should not be spared."

His remarks came as police arrested 30 people in connection with the Beldanga incident, which erupted following protests over the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a Bengali migrant worker, in Jharkhand. "The public faced many problems because of what happened. I myself went to the area. The law is the same for everyone, and I fully support the police," Kabir said, underlining the need for strict action to restore normalcy.

Protests Erupt Over Migrant Worker's Death

The Beldanga area has witnessed continued tension over the past two days. On Friday, family members of the deceased and local residents blocked National Highway-12, disrupting vehicular movement. Protesters also set tyres on fire on railway tracks under the Sealdah railway division, leading to the disruption of rail services.

Violence continued on Saturday as protesters blocked roads in the Beldanga Block Road area, demanding justice for the deceased labourer. Security forces were deployed in strength to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Political Blame Game Escalates

TMC Blames BJP, Offers Aid

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's "double-engine government" of fostering violence against migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. She alleged that workers from West Bengal were being targeted outside the state.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said he had spoken to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren soon after learning about Alauddin Sheikh's death and was assured that necessary action would be taken. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the victim's family and said Sheikh's wife had been provided a government job.

BJP Demands President's Rule

The opposition BJP, however, has stepped up its attack on the TMC government. BJP MLA from Ghatal, Sital Kopat, demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, holding the ruling party responsible for the unrest in Murshidabad. "The Trinamool government is spreading terror in the name of the SIR. They want to keep Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis in the voter list," Kopat alleged, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee of creating an atmosphere of fear. (ANI)