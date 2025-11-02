President Droupadi Murmu attended the second convocation of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar. She praised the institution for advancing yoga, Ayurveda, and ancient Vedic knowledge to build a healthy and developed India.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, graced the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, today, as per an official release from President's Secretariat.

Praise for advancing ancient Indian traditions

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India's great personalities have made invaluable contributions to the development of human culture. Maharishi Patanjali, the greatest of sages, removed the impurities of the mind through yoga, of speech through grammar, and of the body through Ayurveda. She was happy to note that the University of Patanjali is making the great tradition of Maharishi Patanjali accessible to society.

The President noted that the University of Patanjali is advancing education and research in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. She said that it is an appreciable effort that is instrumental in building a healthy India.

'Advancing Indian knowledge in modern contexts'

According to the release, the President was happy to note the India-centered educational vision of the University of Patanjali. She said, "Education with the vision of the spirit of universal brotherhood, integration of ancient Vedic knowledge and cutting-edge scientific research, and resolution of global challenges is advancing the Indian knowledge tradition in modern contexts."

The President said that students who have received an education in accordance with the ideals of this university must have realised that protecting the environment and adapting their lifestyle to nature is essential for the future of humanity. She expressed confidence that they will always be ready to face global challenges, including climate change.

Call for harmony and nation-building

The President said, "The wish for universal well-being is the hallmark of our culture. This well-being paves the way for harmony and inclusive development." She was confident that the students of this University would put the life value of harmony into practice.

The President added that nurturing individuals leads to nurturing families, which leads to society and nation building. She noted that the University of Patanjali has adopted the path of nation-building through individual development. She expressed confidence that the students of this university would make significant contributions to building a healthy society and a developed India with their righteous conduct.