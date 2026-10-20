Police are searching for the friends who were last seen with Biju. The Manamboor Panchayat President suspects this is a clear case of murder.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police found a murder accused dead under highly suspicious circumstances in Kadakkavoor, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased man is Kadakampally Biju, a local resident of Kadakkavoor. Police strongly suspect that someone murdered him. Investigating officers noticed a deep cut mark on the back of Biju's head.

Police have launched a massive hunt to track down two friends who were hanging out with Biju yesterday. Biju was actually an accused in a case involving the murder of one of these friends' fathers. Police believe this old rivalry and revenge could be the main reason behind his mysterious death.