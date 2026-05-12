Former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the ED last night in connection with the alleged Municipality Recruitment scam. He is accused of illegally recommending nearly 150 candidates for various municipal posts in exchange for money.

Former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose on Tuesday morning was brought to Bidhan Nagar Hospital for medical examination after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last night in connection with the alleged Municipality Recruitment scam.

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According to officials, the arrest has been made as part of the ED's ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment processes, where large-scale manipulation in appointments is suspected.

BJP MLA says arrest was 'long overdue'

Earlier on Tuesday, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sajal Ghosh said that Bose "was destined for prison." Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said on Monday that the former minister had been given enough opportunity by the ED and alleged that the arrest was long overdue. "At the very least, he won't be able to claim that he is being harassed simply because an election is approaching... He was bound to end up in jail anyway. He was destined for prison... The ED actually gave him ample opportunity... He is finally behind bars... he should have gone much sooner. He is going to jail far too late," Ghosh said.

ED Alleges 'Cash for Jobs' Scheme

Meanwhile, ED sources alleged that Bose is accused of illegally recommending nearly 150 candidates for various municipal posts in exchange for pecuniary benefits. The agency believes that these appointments were not carried out through a fair or transparent process, but were instead influenced by financial transactions and personal recommendations, violating established recruitment norms.

The probe is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the course of the investigation, the ED claimed to have identified direct proceeds of crime allegedly linked to Bose.

The arrest comes amid a broader crackdown by the central federal agency on recruitment-related irregularities in West Bengal, where multiple cases involving alleged corruption in public appointments have surfaced in recent years.

Officials confirmed that Bose will be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday morning, where the agency is likely to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation. (ANI)