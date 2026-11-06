A viral video shows a cab driver in Navi Mumbai being confronted by residents for allegedly spitting gutkha on Palm Beach Road. After initially denying the act, the driver eventually cleaned the stain with water following pressure from a homeowner and security personnel.

A cab driver was confronted by residents after allegedly spitting gutkha on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. It shows the driver first refusing to clear the stain before finally rinsing it off with water.

The video, which was posted on social media by Richa Sameet, shows a motorist and a homeowner arguing over a gutkha stain that was discovered on the road directly beneath the driver's-side door of his vehicle. The driver always denies spitting, but the woman says she saw him do it. In the video, the driver is heard assuring her, "I will not clean it as I have not done it." It's interesting to see that the automobile door has gutkha stains as well.

The confrontation intensified when two security personnel stationed nearby joined the discussion and questioned the driver over the alleged act. The woman also reminded him that spitting in public places can attract penalties.

The driver eventually poured water from a bottle to remove the stain, despite his initial refusal to accept responsibility. But during the conversation, he persisted in disputing with the woman.

Watch Viral Video

According to municipal civic and public health legislation, spitting tobacco, gutkha, or paan in public can result in fines and other punishments. For a first offense, the penalties in Mumbai are Rs 1,000 plus one day of community service; for a second offense, they are Rs 3,000 plus three days of duty; and for a third offense, they are Rs 5,000 plus five days of service.