A boy in Kolkata was brutally assaulted and set on fire by a group of locals attempting to film a social media reel. The victim managed to escape with minor burns after being forced to drink petrol. Police have arrested the prime accused and detained minors involved in this attempted murder case.

A boy was assaulted, forced to drink petrol and set on fire by a group of locals in Kolkata, who filmed the entire ordeal to create a social media reel. The prime accused has been arrested, while two minors were detained in connection.

The incident took place on October 27 when the accused approached the boy on the pretext of playing a game. According to the police, the group forced a helmet onto the boy's head, blindfolded him and assaulted him.

The accused attempted to coerce him into drinking petrol when he took off the helmet in frustration. They lighted a match, hurled it at him, then poured petrol on his body when he pushed it away, igniting his clothing.

The boy managed to flee and tear off his burning clothes. Locals rushed to help him and took him to a hospital. He suffered minor burn injuries.

Police discovered throughout the inquiry that one of the accused kids had recorded the entire incident on camera with the goal of sharing it as a reel on social media.

In the event that the youngster was questioned, the perpetrator had also trained him to tell the authorities that he had participated in the act willingly for a reward. Following the victim's family's complaint, authorities opened an attempted murder case and made four arrests.