A disturbing incident of alleged harassment and assault involving a college student has been reported from Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing online.

A disturbing incident of alleged harassment and assault involving a college student has been reported from Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing online. The incident took place at around 8 am on Thursday when the student was passing through a local market on her way to college.

The footage reportedly shows a young man in a black shirt following the student and allegedly attempting to stop her while she was on her way to college. In another CCTV clip, the man can allegedly be seen grabbing the student’s hand and slapping her.

The videos have triggered concern among parents over the safety of female students travelling through the market and along the route to their colleges.

The footage shows a man approaching from behind and allegedly blocking the student’s path. He appears to engage with her as she tries to move ahead, with the visuals also showing an apparent scuffle between the two.

The timestamp visible on the CCTV footage reportedly shows around 7:57 am.

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Two CCTV Videos Spark Concern

The emergence of two videos on social media has brought the incident into sharp focus, prompting questions over the safety of students travelling through the market during morning hours.

Parents have expressed concern that incidents of harassment on the way to educational institutions could not only disrupt girls’ studies but may also discourage families from allowing their daughters to continue attending college.

Meanwhile, police are reportedly examining the videos and working to identify the youth seen in the footage.