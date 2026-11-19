Kerala's Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan confirmed the government plans to appeal the Ariyil Shukoor murder case verdict, while CPIM leaders also seek to challenge the convictions of their colleagues in the High Court.

Kerala Government Considers Appeal in Ariyil Shukoor Murder Case

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 19 (ANI): Keralam State Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has stated that the government is considering an appeal in the Ariyil Abdul Shukoor murder case, maintaining that the verdict is not final and that further legal appeals, including before the Supreme Court, will follow. Speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister noted that a decision would be taken following consultations with the Advocate General and other officials. "The government is considering an appeal. A decision will be taken after further discussions with the Advocate General and other officials... The verdict is not final. There will be further appeals, including before the Supreme Court," Muraleedharan said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the acquittal of CPIM leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh in the Ariyil Shukoor murder case, former Speaker and CPIM leader A. N. Shamseer said they will approach the High Court seeking a complete acquittal for all those convicted in the case. Addressing the verdict in Kochi, Shamseer stated that out of the 33 accused in the case, 20 were acquitted and 13 were convicted. He added that they would seek bail for six of the convicted accused and move the appellate court shortly after reviewing the judgment. "We will move to the appellate court for a complete acquittal. There are 33 accused in this case—20 of them were acquitted, and 13 have been convicted. Of those 13, seven have been convicted under Section 302 and the remaining six under various sections of the BNS. So we will seek bail for the other six and approach the High Court for a complete acquittal...most probably, we'll move to the High Court shortly after reviewing the judgment, and we hope all the accused who have been convicted in this case will be acquitted", he said. Meanwhile, reacting to his acquittal alongside P Jayarajan, former MLA and CPIM leader TV Rajesh said, "The court verdict has proved that this is a politically motivated, politically fabricated case." (ANI)