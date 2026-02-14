A metro pillar collapse during construction in Mulund, Mumbai, killed one person and injured three others after falling on an auto-rickshaw. The deceased was identified as Ramdhan Yadav. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site.

One Dead, Three Injured in Mulund Metro Pillar Collapse

One person has died, and three are left injured after a portion of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction work and fell on an auto-rickshaw near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

Authorities Respond to Incident

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said that the Metro project team is present at the site of the pillar collapse, carrying out the relief operations in close coordination with the BMC and disaster management authorities.

"Today, around 12:15 PM, an accident occurred near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by. In this incident, two people were injured and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Considering their condition, all necessary medical assistance is being provided. The Metro project team is present at the site, and rescue operations are underway at a war footing in coordination with BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Traffic Police, and the Disaster Management Authority," MMRDA wrote on X.

"Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured..." the BMC stated.

The Mumbai police, Metro Staff, MFB, Ward Staff, and Ambulance services are at the spot to tackle the situation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)