A man was arrested in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, for sexually assaulting two minor girls. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act. Former MP Kirit Somaiya has alleged police misconduct and harassment of the victims' family, staging a protest.

A man was arrested by Ghatkopar police on April 25 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged 5 and 6, in Nityanagar, Ghatkopar.

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According to police, the incident took place at around 8:30 PM on Saturday when the girls were playing outside their home. The accused, identified as Firoz Shaikh alias Sunny, allegedly called the minors to his house and assaulted them.

The matter came to light after one of the children informed her mother, who then approached the police. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the victims are being provided with medical and counselling support.

Kirit Somaiya Alleges Police Misconduct

Former MP Kirit Somaiya visited Nityanagar, Ghatkopar, after two minor girls, aged 6 and 5, were allegedly raped by the accused Firoz Shaikh. The police have arrested the accused. Somaiya later visited Chirag Nagar Police Station and assured the victims' families of justice.

'Fake Cases Filed Against Victim's Family'

He alleged that the person helping the victim's family had fake cases filed against him by the police. Somaiya heard his grievance and promised complete justice in the matter.

According to the victim's family, four people from the victim's family have been arrested and a notice was sent to the family. A case was also registered against the victims themselves, alleging they assaulted police.

He further claimed the victim's mother, who is Hindi-speaking, was made to sign a false statement in Marathi, leading to a fake complaint against her own relative.

BJP Leader Stages Protest, Courts Arrest

Demanding immediate suspension of the officers involved, Somaiya said strict action must be taken. He is sitting outside the Chirag Nagar Police Station until action is taken against them.

As part of a Satyagraha, Kirit Somaiya and the victim's family have courted arrest at the police station. They are now sitting outside the jail and are demanding to be put in jail.

The case has sparked outrage over alleged police misconduct alongside the heinous crime against minors. (ANI)