Mumbai's iconic Sion Bridge to be demolished for reconstruction after 112 years; check traffic advisory

Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The Sion overbridge connecting Sion East & West will be demolished & reconstructed by Central Railway."

Mumbai's century-old Sion Bridge is set for demolition. The British-era bridge, over 112 years old, will be demolished and reconstructed. This decision follows recent bridge collapse incidents in Kerala's Wayanad and Bihar due to heavy rains. The Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) will be temporarily closed for traffic from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026, to facilitate the dismantling and construction of a new modern bridge.

The Central Railway, in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will oversee the reconstruction.

Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The Sion overbridge connecting Sion East & West will be demolished & reconstructed by Central Railway."

Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

The post further explained the traffic diversions: "Vehicular traffic from the Matunga traffic division & Dr. B.A. Road heading westbound via the Sion overbridge towards L.B.S. Road or Sant Rohidas Road, and traffic from the Kurla traffic division on L.B.S. Road or Sant Rohidas Road heading eastbound via the Sion overbridge towards Dr. B.A. Road, will be diverted. Diversion will be in effect from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026, as per the issued traffic management order. Citizens, please note the new traffic arrangements and plan your routes accordingly."

The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions and diversions for the next three years. Key points from the traffic advisory include:

Southbound traffic on Dr B A Road at the Sion junction will be diverted at the Sion circle-Sion Hospital junction, proceeding to Kumbharwada Junction via Sulochana Shetty road.

Traffic heading to Kurla & Dharavi will proceed to KK Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft) road via Kumbharwada Junction, then take the Ashok Mill Naka route to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chowk.

For Western Express & Bandra: From Kumbharwada Junction, proceed to Kemkar Chowk via KK Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft) road, turn right at Kemkar Chowk, head to the T-Junction via Sion-Mahim Link Road, turn left at the T-Junction, and continue towards Kalanagar Junction for the desired destination.

Traffic heading to Mahim will be diverted at Kumbharwada Junction and rerouted to Matunga Labour Camp TH Kataria Marg or proceed towards SI Raheja Marg via Kemkar Chowk.

Wayanad landslides: Indian Army intensifies rescue efforts, evacuates over 1,000 residents; see PICS

Latest Videos