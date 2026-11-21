Mumbai NCP President Zeeshan Siddique dismissed claims of discrimination regarding Mohammed Siraj's omission from the Indian Test squad, urging that cricket selections must prioritize merit over political interference and unsubstantiated bias.

Zeeshan Siddique Rejects Claims of Bias Over Mohammed Siraj Exclusion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Mumbai NCP President Zeeshan Siddique on Saturday rejected allegations of discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test side, saying that players should be selected based on their abilities and that caste-based considerations should have no place in the selection process. The remarks came following Congress MP Imran Masood's allegations of discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj after he was dropped from the Indian Test side in the first Test against New Zealand.

"It is very easy to turn anything into an issue. These individuals choose to speak up whenever they find the opportunity," Siddique said. Emphasising that cricket selection should be based on merit and the capabilities of players, he said that those who were capable of performing should get the opportunity to represent the country. "However, one should not turn everything into a political issue," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Congress MP Imran Masood questioned cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s omission from the India side in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand, alleging “discrimination” against him. Speaking to ANI, Masood said that the fast bowler was not picked in the playing XI despite good performances in the past. The Congress leader alleged, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear."

Mohammed Siraj was dropped from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve. India picked Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Anshul Kamboj as their four pacers alongside Washington Sundar, with team management citing bowling combination and extra batting cover. (ANI)