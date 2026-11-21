India has achieved a significant milestone by administering over 1 crore HPV vaccine doses in less than nine months. The campaign, covering 14-year-old girls, reflects a major push toward eliminating cervical cancer across the country.

India Hits Major Milestone Administering 1 Crore HPV Vaccine Doses

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months of its launch. The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer and reflects the growing reach of preventive healthcare services across the country, a press release stated.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda noted that the achievement came in less than nine months since the nationwide campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2026. In a post on X, Nadda congratulated Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar for achieving 100 per cent coverage, while noting that 12 states have surpassed the 80 per cent mark.

Campaign Impact and Reach

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026, the nationwide campaign provides free, safe and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, to 14-year-old girls at Government health facilities. The initiative represents a major advancement in India's preventive healthcare approach, with a focus on safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations of women. According to the release, the campaign has achieved nearly 87 per cent cumulative coverage against the identified annual target cohort of approximately 1.2 crore girls.

States and Union Territories have demonstrated sustained progress in expanding HPV vaccination coverage, with several achieving high levels of coverage of their respective identified target populations. Six States, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, have achieved 100% coverage of their identified target populations under the campaign.

Digital Infrastructure and Public Health Strategy

Digital health infrastructure has been an important enabler of the nationwide campaign, with the U-WIN platform supporting real-time monitoring, beneficiary tracking and digital vaccination records. The platform also enables parents to book HPV vaccination slots for their daughters and download digital vaccination certificates, making the vaccination process more accessible, convenient and transparent.

With the 1 crore-dose milestone achieved, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains focused on reaching the remaining eligible girls and further strengthening vaccination coverage across all States and Union Territories, the release said. The Ministry will continue working closely with State Governments to ensure equitable access to HPV vaccination.