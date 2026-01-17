Shiv Sena's Shaina NC welcomed the BMC election results, saying Mumbai has trusted Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. She highlighted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's mayor will be elected after 25 years, calling it a big achievement.

Shaina NC Hails 'Mahayuti' Victory

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday welcomed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results, saying that the people of Mumbai have expressed their trust in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

She said the election results reflected public confidence in the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance and added that both leaders would now work together for the development and protection of Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said that the Mahayuti alliance's performance in the civic polls marked a significant moment in Mumbai's political landscape. "After 25 years, the Mahayuti's mayor will be elected, and that itself is a very big achievement. Thanks to the people of Mumbai for expressing their trust in our leaders, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, and for voting for them based on their work," she said. Referring to the leadership of the two senior leaders, she added, "One thing is clear that in Mumbai, there are only two brothers. One is Eknath Shinde Bhau and the other is Devendra Fadnavis Bhau, and both brothers will now protect Mumbai."

BMC Election Results: Party-wise Tally

BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction)

The results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have placed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance in a leading position. According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share.

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

Indian National Congress (INC)

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. (ANI)