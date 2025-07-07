A video has gone viral on social media showing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader's son abusing a Marathi-speaking woman amid Hindi language row.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) found itself at the center of a political firestorm on Monday, after a video surfaced online, showing a party leader’s son hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman in Mumbai amid Hindi language row.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows Rahil Shaikh, son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, berating a woman who had confronted him for allegedly ramming into her vehicle. Rahil, in a visibly drunk state, not only allegedly abused the woman but also invoked his father’s political clout in an attempt to intimidate the woman.

The incident occurred near Vira Desai Road in Andheri West, and Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR at the Amboli police station. Rahil Shaikh has been detained for a medical examination, and his vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

Backlash from opposition leaders

The incident sparked backlash from opposition leaders. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Nirupam launched a scathing attack on the MNS, questioning whether the party was now acting under pressure from certain Muslim leaders within its own fold. “Drunk. Half-naked. The son of an MNS leader was hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman. And on top of that, flaunting his father's influence. This is the true face of those who claim to protect Marathi pride. Are MNS workers attacking Hindus under pressure from these very Muslims?” Nirupam posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mumbai co-convenor PallaviCT tore into the party and its leadership. “This is respect for Marathi Manoos? This is respect for Marathi? Rahil Shaikh, son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, in drunken stupor, in a semi-naked state, abuses a Marathi Mulgi Rajshree More with BC gaaliya, tells her to shut up & take the money; also insults cop on duty,” she wrote.

She further alleged that the woman has been receiving threats from MNS supporters, and urged the Mumbai Police to offer her protection. “Now FIR filed against him. Would request @MumbaiPolice to also give her protection as she’s allegedly getting threatening calls & messages from MNS. The Thackerays are looking at Marathi-Mus!im combination to help them win elections & that’s why they are DIVIDING us. Divide Hindus on language & create MM votebank in Maharashtra like Laloo’s MY combination in Bihar. After all, the Thackerays are also from Bihar,” she added.