A 32-year-old surgeon at JJ Hospital, Dr. Omkar Kavitke, jumped from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link after informing his mother he was coming home for dinner. His car and phone were found on the bridge, and a search operation is underway.

Mumbai: A 32-year-old doctor, Dr. Omkar Bhagwat Kavitke, has jumped off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, on July 7. The incident was reported to the police control room at 9:43 pm.

Dr. Omar Kavitke, a doctor at JJ Hospital, had called his mother earlier to inform her that he would be home for dinner. However, instead of returning home, he parked his Honda Amaze car on the bridge and allegedly jumped into the sea.

Search efforts

The police found Dr. Omar Kavitke's car and iPhone on the bridge, which helped them identify him. His family has been informed, and a search operation is underway to locate him.

The police and Coast Guard are conducting a search operation in the sea. The Marine Security Department's Dhruvtara patrolling boat is also involved in the search. Local villagers near the creek have been asked to be vigilant and inform the police if they have any information on the matter.

Mental health helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to the following helplines:

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com

TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)