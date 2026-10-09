A young boy in Mumbai was seen guiding his mother through traffic from the back of a motorcycle. The heartwarming video has gone viral on social media.

A viral video from Mumbai shows a young boy sitting on a motorcycle and guiding his mother as she drives behind a truck. The clip has captured the attention of social media users across platforms.

In the video, the child attentively watches the traffic while seated on the motorcycle. He gestures and tells his mother when to stop or move forward, keeping a careful eye on the vehicles around them.

His earnest concern is evident as he watches for any vehicle that might overtake or cut off his mother behind the truck. The sweet display of protection and innocent guidance has resonated with viewers.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and Facebook, with many praising the child's attentiveness and care for his mother. Users described the moment as heartwarming and a reflection of the bond between mother and son.

The incident highlights the everyday moments of care and responsibility that often go unnoticed on busy city streets.

The identity of the child and his mother has not been disclosed. The video continues to circulate widely on social media.