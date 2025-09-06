The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the man who allegedly issued a bomb threat to the city’s traffic department. The accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar Supra (50), was traced and detained from Noida.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the man who allegedly issued a bomb threat to the city’s traffic department. The accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar Supra (50), was traced and detained from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The man originally hails from Bihar. His phone and SIM card that were used to issue threat have been seized. He is being brought from Noida to Mumbai, Mumbai Police said adding further investigation will be done.

'34 Human Bombs, 400 Kg RDX, 14 Pak Terrorists': Mumbai Bomb Threat

Mumbai Police received a threatening message on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, sent to the official WhatsApp number of the city's traffic police.

The message claimed that 34 vehicles in Mumbai had been planted with human bombs and that the city would shake after the blasts. The accused identified himself as a member of an organisation calling itself "Lashkar-e-Jihadi," and alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists had already infiltrated India.

Mumbai Police said, "Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city, and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India".

The threat also warned that 400 kilograms of RDX would be used in the explosion, which could take many lives. Following the message, Mumbai Police heightened security across the city and an investigation was launched.