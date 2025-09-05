Mumbai received a bomb threat warning of terror strikes planned for Anant Chaturdashi. The threat, allegedly from Lashkar-e-Jihadi, claims 34 'human bombs' are planted in vehicles across the city with 400 kgs of RDX.

Mumbai was put into a state of high alert on Friday after the city’s Traffic Control Room received a chilling bomb threat on its official WhatsApp number, warning of massive terror strikes planned for Anant Chaturdashi. According to reports, the threatening message alleged that multiple human bombs had been planted in vehicles across the metro city and warned of a large-scale blasts involving RDX. The threat was purportedly issued in the name of the terror outfit “Lashkar-e-Jihadi”.

The Mumbai Police confirmed the development, stating, “Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai.”

Pakistani terrorists infiltrated India?

The threat message further declared that 14 Pakistani terrorists had infiltrated India and that 400 kilograms of RDX would be deployed in the impending explosions. Police officials said, “The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast.”

In response, the Mumbai Police have swung into action, ramping up security across the city and the state. Authorities assured that “all angles of the threat are being investigated”, while maintaining an enhanced state of vigilance.

“We keep receiving such threatening messages from unknown numbers on our helpline. Most of the time, they either are from someone facing mental health issues or those under the influence of alcohol,” an officer said.

“However, every time we receive such a message, we have to take it seriously and follow the protocol set up for such cases. If a specific location is mentioned, we have to evacuate the premises and carry out a check with the help of the bomb disposal squad,” the officer added.