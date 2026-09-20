An 8-year-old girl was electrocuted and died near the Kalachowki Mahaganpati pandal in Mumbai. The incident happened early Sunday. A relative claims a faulty light fixture fell, blaming the organisers for a lack of safety measures.

An eight-year-old girl lost her life after suffering an electric shock during the early hours of Sunday near the popular Kalachowki Mahaganpati pandal in Mumbai.

Kismati Yadav, a relative of the deceased, said that the incident took place at 2:40 AM in the morning. The deceased minor had arrived at Kalachowki Mahaganpati pandal for darshan along with his family and was waiting outside near some shops for the crowd and rush to subside.

Relative Recounts Horrific Incident

"We arrived around 2 am and joined the queue; the accident happened at 2:40 am. Seeing the heavy crowd, we debated whether to just go back home. We were trying to move along the side when we noticed some shops near the mandap. We thought we’d wait by the shops until the crowd thinned out, deciding not to go for darshan. But there was a light fixture installed right there near the mandap where the queue was. The light fell onto the public," she said.

Organisers Blamed For Lack of Safety

Further, she slammed the organisers of the event, saying that despite earning massive amounts of money, they have not made any security arrangements, adding that no matter the demands, the deceased child will not come to life now. "This is entirely the fault of the pandal organisers. You are installing an idol of Bappa, you are gathering the public, and you are earning income and money, but is there any safety measure for the public? They should have ensured safety. Two of my own children also got an electric shock. This is entirely the organiser's fault. What is the point of demanding anything?" she asked.

Further details are awaited.