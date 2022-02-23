  • Facebook
    Mumbai: 22-year-old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job

    After losing his job, a 22-year-old sweeper at a municipal hospital in Bandra (west) was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly sending nude images and offensive comments to a 30-year-old female doctor at the hospital.

    Mumbai, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 6:36 PM IST
    After losing his job, a 22-year-old sweeper at a municipal hospital in Bandra (west) was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly sending nude images and offensive comments to a 30-year-old female doctor at the hospital. The complainant informed Bandra police that the offender, known as Prince Jaiswal, used to call her and other physicians on their personal cell phones despite repeatedly warning him that they should only be reached on official lines.

    The complainant is a member of a committee formed to handle accusations of sexual harassment at the hospital, and her phone number was posted on a bulletin board. She told the police that the accused had acquired her number from the board.

    The doctor went to the Bandra police station on February 21 (Monday) after getting nude images and filthy comments on her phone from the sweeper after he was fired. For molesting and disseminating obscene content via electronic means, an FIR was filed under Sections 354 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act.

    In other news, a viral video of a lady and her nephew in a compromising situation prompted Khap Panchayat members to compel them to disrobe, bathe in public, and pay a fine before being allowed to return to their family. The event was reported in Rajasthan's Sikar.

